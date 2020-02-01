62 security personnel released from Taliban jail in Afghanistan

QALA-E-NAW, Afghanistan, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Sixty-two security personnel have been released from a Taliban prison in Afghanistan’s western Badghis province, a local official said Wednesday.

The Afghan commando unit raided a Taliban hideout, setting free 62 security personnel early Wednesday morning in Bala Murghab district, Shiragha Alokozay, from provincial police told Xinhua.

At least five militants have also been arrested and some amount of the militants’ equipment were seized by the security forces during the early morning operation, the official added.

The Taliban militants has not immediately commented on the incident.