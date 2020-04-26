 Press "Enter" to skip to content

623 new COVID-19 infections detected in Qatar, 7,764 in total

By Denis Bedoya on April 26, 2020

DOHA, April 23 (Xinhua) — Qatar’s health ministry on Thursday announced 623 new infections of the novel coronavirus, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 7,764.

“Sixty-one people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 750, while the virus fatalities remain 10,” the official Qatar News Agency reported, quoting a ministry statement.

Most of the new cases are of expatriate workers who were found to have been in contact with confirmed cases.

A total of 73,457 persons have undergone lab tests for COVID-19 so far. Enditem

Denis Bedoya

