People work at a workshop in Harbin Dongan Automotive Engine Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 29, 2020. A total of 2,098 out of 3,268 enterprises above designated size have resumed production and operation by Feb. 28, which means the resumption rate has reached 64 percent, according to local authority. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)