66 pct of Chileans want new Constitution: poll

SANTIAGO, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Some 66 percent of Chileans want a new Constitution drafted, that’s 8 percent fewer than last week, when 74 percent were in favor, according to a poll published on Monday.

The survey by pollster Plaza Publica Cadem was taken in the lead up to an April plebiscite that will put the question of whether or not to draft a new Constitution to Chileans.

Meanwhile, 25 percent of respondents said they would vote against the measure, that’s 6 percentage points more than last week, and 3 percent said they would not vote, or 1 percent more than last week (2).

Asked who should be charged with drafting a new Constitution, 47 percent said a body that is 100 percent comprised of elected citizens, while 45 percent opted for a body that is 50 percent comprised of members of Congress.

The plebiscite has been set for April 26 as part of a series of measures taken by the government of President Sebastian Pinera following months of sometimes violent anti-government protests against inequality and lack of adequate public services.

Some 14,695,245 registered voters are eligible to vote in the plebiscite, as well as 58,100 Chileans living abroad, Chile’s Electoral Service said Monday.