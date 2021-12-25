67 people attempting to enter the UK by boat were intercepted on Christmas Day.

In a year marked by unprecedented crisis off the Kent coast, at least 28,000 migrants attempted to cross the Channel in 2021.

On Christmas Day, a total of 67 people were apprehended by UK authorities attempting life-threatening crossings of the English Channel.

Following a reported incident involving two small boats, Border Force agents transported a group of people to Dover, Kent, in the early hours of this morning.

The number of people on board a third boat intercepted by French authorities is unknown.

According to Home Office figures, around 28,000 migrants have attempted to cross the Channel by boat this year, up from 8,500 in 2020 and 1,800 in 2019.

This year’s total is nearly ten times higher than last year, when only 300 people are estimated to have made the journey.

Tom Pursglove, the Minister for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration, said that instead of attempting to cross the Channel, people should seek asylum in the first safe country they come across.

He claimed that the Government was reforming its approach to people crossing the Channel through the Nationality and Borders Bill, which includes provisions allowing the UK to send asylum seekers to a “safe third country” and submit claims at a “designated place” determined by the Secretary of State.

“For two decades, the public has cried out for reform, and that is exactly what this government is delivering with our new immigration plan,” Mr Pursglove said.

“Under the Nationality and Borders Bill, it will be illegal to enter the UK knowingly, and those who assist illegal entry into the country will face life sentences.”

“It will also strengthen Border Force’s ability to stop and redirect vessels, as well as introduce new powers to remove asylum seekers so that their claims can be processed outside of the UK.”

Former Tory Cabinet minister David Davis has called one part of the Bill “uncivilized” and “legally disputable,” because it includes plans to potentially strip British citizenship from six million people with dual nationality or who were born outside the UK.

Christmas Day migrant crossings: 67 people attempting to reach UK by boat intercepted