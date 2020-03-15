6N: Marler gets 10-week ban for grabbing rival’s genitalia

LONDON – England prop Joe Marler was handed a 10-week ban on Thursday for grabbing the genitalia of Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in the teams’ Six Nations match at Twickenham.

England also lost center Manu Tuilagi to a four-week suspension for a no-arms tackle in the same game, a 33-30 win at Twickenham on Saturday. Tuilagi was sent off for the 75th-minute tackle.

Marler’s action was caught on TV. He accepted he committed an act of foul play but contested the citing that he “grabbed, twisted or squeezed the genitals” of an opponent.

The objection was dismissed by an independent disciplinary committee in Dublin, which deemed the offense worthy of a red card.

Marler was banned for 12 weeks. It was reduced by three weeks due to certain mitigating factors but another week was added on account of his recent disciplinary record.

England lock Courtney Lawes was cited for a dangerous tackle on Jones, but was cleared.

