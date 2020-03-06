6N: Winger Thomas dropped by France for Scotland game

PARIS – France winger Teddy Thomas has been dropped from the squad for the Six Nations match in Scotland on Sunday.

He was among the 14 players released back to their club sides on Thursday. Coach Fabien Galthié names his side on Friday for the match at Murrayfield.

Tournament favorite France is seeking four wins from four matches.

The inconsistent Thomas, who has been in and out of the national team in recent years, makes way for the return of Damian Penaud.

Penaud was a regular during last year’s Rugby World Cup but missed the first three Six Nations matches after tearing a calf muscle on the eve of the opening game against England.

He is expected to be picked on the right wing against Scotland.

Although Thomas scored in the win against Italy, his defending and tackling in the narrow win at Wales was found wanting.

Penaud has less speed and skill than the unpredictable match-winner Thomas, but brings more consistency and stronger tackling.

