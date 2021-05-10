6th-grade student detained after shooting 3 at US school

ANKARA

A sixth-grade girl who brought a gun to school in the US state of Idaho and shot three people on Thursday was detained, according to officials.

The girl pulled a handgun from her backpack, opened fire and wounded two students and a staff member at Rigby Middle School, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said in a news conference.

The girl was disarmed by a female teacher, and she was held until law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and took her into custody.

The three victims were shot in their limbs and they are expected to survive, Anderson said, adding “We don’t have a lot of details of why. That is being investigated.”

The girl’s name and age were not released.

Charges against the girl may include three counts of attempted murder, according to officials.

Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said students were sent home after the incident and classes were cancelled for Friday in Rigby Middle School that has around 1,500 students in sixth through eighth grades.

“I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today’s tragic events,” Idaho Governor Brad Little wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident. I am staying updated on the situation,” Little added.