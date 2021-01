BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — A 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolted South Shetland Islands at 7:36 a.m. Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 61.7 degrees south latitude and 55.6 degrees west longitude, said the CENC.