7.0-magnitude quake strikes off Japan’s Hokkaido, Russia’s Kuril Islands

TOKYO, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on Thursday struck off Japan’s Hokkaido Prefecture and Russia’s Kuril Islands, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) and the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor, which occurred at 7:34 p.m. local time, was centered at 44.7 degrees north latitude and 148.9 degrees east longitude with a depth of 160 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Hokkaido Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.