7.1-magnitude offshore earthquake rattles southern Philippines, no tsunami warning issued

MANILA, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 jolted Davao Occidental province in the southern Philippines on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said.

The institute said the quake, which struck at 8:23 p.m. local time, hit at a depth of 116 km, about 231 km southeast of Jose Abad Santos town.

The institute said the quake will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage.

The tremor was also felt in General Santos City, Davao City and Bislig City in Surigao del Sur province, it added.

Phivolcs said no tsunami warning was issued following the quake.

“There is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from the quake,” the institute said.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.” Enditem