WASHINGTON, March 24 (Xinhua) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 jolted 219 km southeast of the town of Severo-Kurilsk on the Kuril Islands, Russia at 13:49 local time (0249 GMT) on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter, with a depth of 56.65 km, was initially determined to be at 48.98 degrees north latitude and 157.69 degrees east longitude.

Previous reports said the earthquake was measured at 7.8 magnitude. No casualties or damage have been reported yet.