7 drug traffickers arrested in W. Afghanistan

KABUL, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Police in Afghanistan’s western Herat province arrested seven drug traffickers, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

“Counter-Narcotics Police of Afghanistan (CNPA) have arrested seven drug traffickers during several separate operations in Herat province within the past several days,” the ministry said in a statement.

The CNPA seized narcotics and confiscated a vehicle during the raids in the province, 640 km west of Kabul, according to the statement.

Further investigation is underway.