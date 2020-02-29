7 effective ways to improve your mental health

11/11 DIA

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, the state of mental decline. The sixth leading cause of death in America, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, is a curse for those who want to improve their general mental health.

An example of dementia sufferers is a woman named Dorothy, who recently lost her father to Alzheimer’s complications. Heartbroken for over ten years, when her old husband slowly fell into a shell of his former self and knew that her family had both dementia and Alzheimer’s, she decided to take care of herself so as not to end her father’s fate their mental health is their priority. To begin with, Dorothy followed these effective methods to help you improve your mental health:

Adequate sleep

Although the standard sleep time is around 8 hours at night, you can also sleep at least 7 hours for adequate and healthy sleep. Good sleep enables your brain to process information and emotions that it cannot process during the day, helps filter out toxin formation in the brain and revives your senses. For effective sleep, it is best if you: have a fixed sleep and wake-up schedule, do not use electronic devices 30 minutes before bed, and a relaxing bedtime such as drinking decaffeinated herbal tea, reading a good book, or listening to music carry out .

Right exercise

Do the right exercises, preferably outdoors, for an added bonus when you become breathable and rejuvenate the fresh air. Exercises force new oxygen and blood into your brain and reduce anxiety and stress. When doing exercises, it is important not only to find pleasant physical activities, but also to perform them consistently and to provide time for them, while minimizing the risk of injury.

Deliberate focus

Make useful activities that keep you mentally busy, such as reading, writing, learning new skills, intellectual chatting, listening to lectures, and attending courses.

Meditation and prayer

When you pray, look outside of your current circumstances and look at a bigger picture in life. Reduce anxiety and depression through meditation, which can be done in two ways: either by focusing solely on the environment, looking at a tree or flower while being aware of your surroundings, or by taking a deep breath, the latter being effective Relief of muscle tension or pain.

Healthy eating

Food is basically the fuel your body needs, and if the fuel is bad for your health, it negatively affects all parts of your body, including your brain. Add whole foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals to your diet while limiting the intake of unhealthy products such as sugar, processed foods, and those with unnecessary additives and preservatives.

Intentional rest

Take a day off each week to work better for the rest of the week. Use this day to do the activities that you like best without doing any work.

Be creative

Use the side of your brain that allows you to be creative. Not only does this increase your problem-solving skills, it also relieves stress and increases your mood while increasing your self-confidence. Examples of activities that stimulate your creative side include gardening, baking, cooking, drawing, painting, photography, and coloring.