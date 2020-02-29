7 effective ways to improve your mental health

Woman with hat driving blue car. Nice feet for book cover
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, the state of mental decline. The sixth leading cause of death in America, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, is a curse for those who want to improve their general mental health.
An example of dementia sufferers is a woman named Dorothy, who recently lost her father to Alzheimer’s complications. Heartbroken for over ten years, when her old husband slowly fell into a shell of his former self and knew that her family had both dementia and Alzheimer’s, she decided to take care of herself so as not to end her father’s fate their mental health is their priority. To begin with, Dorothy followed these effective methods to help you improve your mental health:
Adequate sleep
Although the standard sleep time is around 8 hours at night, you can also sleep at least 7 hours for adequate and healthy sleep. Good sleep enables your brain to process information and emotions that it cannot process during the day, helps filter out toxin formation in the brain and revives your senses. For effective sleep, it is best if you: have a fixed sleep and wake-up schedule, do not use electronic devices 30 minutes before bed, and a relaxing bedtime such as drinking decaffeinated herbal tea, reading a good book, or listening to music carry out .
Right exercise
Do the right exercises, preferably outdoors, for an added bonus when you become breathable and rejuvenate the fresh air. Exercises force new oxygen and blood into your brain and reduce anxiety and stress. When doing exercises, it is important not only to find pleasant physical activities, but also to perform them consistently and to provide time for them, while minimizing the risk of injury.
Related Slideshow: Celebrities Who Have Spoken Up For Mental Health (provided by Photo Services)
Sophie Turner
In an interview with Dr. Phil in his podcast revealed the star “Game of Thrones” that negative social media comments about her on-screen character of Sansa Stark affected her mental health. She said, “I would just believe it. I would say, ‘Yeah, I’m blotchy. I’m fat. I’m a bad actress.’ I would just believe it. I would make (the costume department) tighten my corset a lot. I have just become very, very self-confident. “She also revealed:” I would only cry and cry and cry because I was only myself moved and dressed and would say, “I can’t do this. I can’t go outside. I have nothing I want to do.” I’ve been suffering from depression for five or six years. The biggest challenge for me is getting out of bed and going out of the house. Learning to love yourself is the biggest challenge. “
After treatment through therapy sessions, she felt “much better”. “I take medication and I love myself now or more than before, I think,” she said.
Keira Knightley
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder. She revealed that the breakdown was caused by criticism of her acting skills after a number of successful films such as “Bend It Like Beckham” (2002) and “Love Actually” (2003). “I had a nervous breakdown at the age of 22, so I took a year off there and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder for all of these things.”
Ariana Grande
The singer made a vocal statement about her fight against post-traumatic stress disorders and anxiety. A pre-existing condition that worsened after the terrorist attack at their May 2017 concert in Manchester, England, which killed 22 people. “When I got home from the tour, I had really dizzy spells … I was always scared, but it had never been physical. There were a few months when I felt so wrong,” she said an interview with Elle.
Claire Foy
Speaking to the Guardian, “The Crown” star said she had common anxiety issues and that the condition had deteriorated over the years. “If you are afraid, you are afraid – I don’t know – to cross the street … I always thought that this was my lot in life to be scared. And that I would fight and fight and fight with it and that it would make me pretty miserable and that I would always be restricted. “
Camila cabello
The singer, who admitted to having OCD, said to Cosmopolitan UK: “Everyone has different ways of dealing with stress. And for me, when I’m really stressed out about something, I will always have the same thought, and no matter how many times I come to a solution, I have the feeling that something bad will happen if I do not think about it , “
Katy Perry
During an interview for the August issue of Vogue Australia, Perry discussed her mental health problems. When she spoke about the lukewarm reaction to her 2017 album “Witness”, she revealed: “I had fits of situation depression and my heart was broken last year because I unwittingly attached so much validity to the reaction of the public and the public did not respond so as I expected … what broke my heart. ”
Noah Cyrus
During the release of her EP in August 2018, singer and actress L’Officiel USA told that her songs reflected her emotions. “This EP is mostly about how my feelings were and how anxious I was and how I was struggling with depression and how it was okay to feel those feelings. Many people like to judge you and make fun of you on the Internet, and people drive you crazy when you are depressed, afraid, or have a panic attack. It’s about being sad, having feelings, and not being able to ignore the feelings you have. “
Janet Jackson
During an interview with Essence Magazine for the July / August 2018 issue, the American singer-songwriter spoke about her “intense” fight against depression. She said, “It has been a difficult time fighting depression. The fight has been intense. I have been able to analyze the cause of my depression forever. Low self-esteem could be due to feelings of inferiority in childhood. It could be related to that I don’t meet incredibly high standards. And of course there are always the social problems of racism and sexism. All together and depression is a stubborn and scary state. Luckily I found my way through it. “
Olivia Munn
After the suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain in June 2018, the actress published a message on Instagram in which she talked about her experiences with depression and thoughts of suicide.
She wrote: “I have lived most of my adult life with anxiety and sporadic depression. 10 years ago I learned to understand it completely and had not felt the dark depths of depression for about a decade. But before that, thoughts of suicide came to my mind more than a few times. For those who don’t understand depression, it’s not like someone wants to die, but because the ongoing relentless darkness is too painful you no longer have to suffer from anxiety and depression in order to Feeling so depressed. Something very sad or traumatic can only happen to you once to create this feeling of despair. But please listen to me – someone who tells you that she was where you are – when I say that suicide is not the right choice. “
Kanye West
With his 2018 album “Ye”, the rapper revealed that he has bipolar disorder and called it his superpower. On the “Yikes” route, he says to be bipolar “is not a disability – I am a superhero.” There is also a message on the album cover above the photo of a landscape: “I hate being bipolar it is ingenious.”
Ryan Reynolds
During an interview with the New York Times in April 2018, the “Deadpool” actor revealed: “I’m scared, I’ve always been scared, both in the carefree” I’m concerned about these kinds of things “and in the depths of the darker one End of the spectrum, which is no fun. ”
He also admitted to being plagued by fear and nausea before appearing publicly; He overcomes this by channeling his alter ego into Deadpool and practicing meditation. “When the curtain opens, I turn on that knuckle head and it takes over and goes away as soon as I get off the set.”
Mariah Carey
In an interview with People magazine in April 2018, the singer revealed her fight against bipolar disorder and why she hid it for so long. “Until recently, I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear that someone would expose me,” she said.
The first diagnosis was made in 2001 when she was hospitalized for a nervous breakdown. She also talked about her recovery. “It was too heavy a burden to carry, and I just couldn’t do it anymore. I looked for and received treatment, put positive people around me and do what I love again – writing songs and making music.”
Dwayne Johnson
The actor reported on his fight against depression as a teenager in April 2018. “Depression never discriminates. It took me a long time to realize it, but the key is not to be afraid to open up. We boys in particular tend to keep it. You are not alone, ”he wrote to his Twitter followers.
Emma Stone
The Oscar winner spoke about problems she had as a child when she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2017. “I was a very, very, very scared kid and had a lot of panic attacks,” she said.
She told another publication that it was getting worse. “At a certain point, I could no longer go to friends – I could hardly go to the school door.” She benefited from therapy and youth theater sessions. “You have to be present in improvisation, and that’s the opposite of fear.”
Gillian Anderson
in the therapy From the age of 14, Anderson suffered from several mental health problems, including anxiety. “There were times when it was really bad,” she revealed to The Guardian. “There were times in my life when I didn’t want to leave the house.”
Kristen Bell
“I had a lot of anxiety and depression to deal with. My mother sat me down when I was 18 and told me that there is a serotonin imbalance in our family line that can often be passed from woman to woman,” the actress said during one 2016 known interview. “I got a prescription when I was a teenager and I’m still with it today, and I’m not ashamed of it,” she added.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez recognized the need to rest and recover physically and mentally and took a break in 2017. That year she discovered that she had lupus – a chronic autoimmune disease. “I found that anxiety, panic attacks, and depression could be side effects of lupus that could pose its own challenges,” she told People magazine. “I have to face this head to make sure I do everything I can to be mine.” Best. I know I’m not alone when I share this. I hope that others will be encouraged to address their own problems, “she added.
Johnny Ruffo
The Australian singer and “Home and Away” star, who fought against a brain tumor, opened his fight against depression and anxiety during an appearance on the TV show Weekend Sunrise in October 2018. “Growing up whether it is a single parent who try to handle it at a young age without knowing how to deal with it, [were]among other things (which caused me stress) … I learned to deal with these problems, ”he said.
Bella Hadid
The younger Hadid sister, who appeared on her mother’s “Make a model with Yolanda Hadid” show, said she had suffered from social anxiety. “I would literally start to cry and tremble if I had to do interviews at red carpet events. It was really nerve-wracking and it’s scary …” she said. She finally overcame it. “It gets a lot better when you have to talk to people every day. Then you say, “Okay, I think it’s my job, I have to do it!”
Shawn Mendes
In a radio interview, the pop star said he started suffering from anxiety in 2017. “I knew people who had suffered from anxiety and found it difficult to understand, but when it hits you, you’re like, ‘Oh my god, what’s that? It’s crazy,” he said. His single “In My Blood” tells of his struggle and part of his recovery. “Every time I play this song for someone, I say,” Just so you know I’m fine. Don’t worry about me, I promise I’ll be fine “
Gina Rodriguez
The chirpy “Jane The Virgin” star shared an Instagram clip with no make-up and in casual wear in 2017, saying, “I am afraid. And when I saw this clip, I could see how scared I was , but I can empathize with myself. I wanted to protect her and tell her that it is okay to be scared. There is nothing else or strange about being afraid and I will prevail. “
Chrissy Teigen
In an interview with Glamor Magazine in 2017, Teigen spoke about postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter Luna in 2016. “It was painful to get out of bed to be on time … I would take two days without a bite Eating out … Most days were spent in exactly the same place on the couch … “, she revealed. “There is no discrimination after birth. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak: I felt selfish, disgusting and funny when I said out loud that I was I have problems. Sometimes I still do it. ” She added.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s struggle with anxiety problems was revealed on the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. She said her work as a model triggered her attacks. “A lot has happened in the past year, starting with Kim’s robbery,” said Kendall. “Then I was robbed and had my stalkers. That’s why I don’t like going out anymore. That’s why I don’t tweet, that’s why I don’t use Instagram. That scares me too.”
Robbie Williams
The English singer-songwriter spoke in September 2017 in an interview with the Sunday Times about his problems with depression. He admitted, “This job is really bad for my health. It will kill me. Unless I see it differently.” .. The more damn and arrogant I look on stage, the more scared I am … I don’t know if I would be so mentally ill without fame. I don’t think it would be so gross or so powerful if it weren’t famous. You get a magnifying glass in the form of the world’s attention, and your shortcomings will obviously also increase. “
Amanda Seyfried
In the November 2016 issue of Allure magazine, the actress admitted to having depression medication that she had been taking at a young age. She said: “I am on Lexapro and I will never stray from it. I have been there since I was 19, 11 years old. I have the lowest dose … A mental illness is one thing that people fall into a different category [from other illnesses], but I do not think so. It should be taken as seriously as anything else. “Seyfried added that she was undergoing therapy in 2015.
Lady Gaga
In an interview with Der Spiegel, the singer-songwriter and actress admitted that she was taking medication to help her rise to star. She said, “It took me a moment to stabilize. When my career started, I don’t remember anything at all. It’s like I’m traumatized. I needed time to recalibrate my soul. ”
Since then, she claims to be in a better mental space. When she spoke to Harper’s Bazar in 2014, she said the past year had been tough: “I was angry, cynical and had this deep sadness like an anchor dragging everywhere. I just didn’t feel like fighting anymore. “
Drew Barrymore
The actress announced that after the birth of her second child in 2014 – Frankie – she suffered from postpartum depression. Her older daughter Olive was born in 2012. Speaking to People magazine, the actress said, “I didn’t have a postpartum for the first time, so I didn’t understand because I thought, ‘I feel great!’ … the second time I said, “Oh, whoa, I see what people are talking about now. I understand, “It’s a different kind of overwhelming with the second. I really got under the cloud.”
Cara Delevingne
The model actress spoke about how she suffered from depression and anxiety from an early age and Suicidal tendencies. At the Women in the World Summit 2015, she said: “I was completely suicidal, I didn’t want to live anymore. I thought I was completely alone. I also realized how lucky I was and what a wonderful family and I had wonderful people Friends, but it didn’t matter. I wanted the world to swallow me and nothing seemed better than death. “
Hayden Panettiere
The actress checked into a treatment center to seek professional help for postpartum depression. The actress gave birth to daughter Kaya Evdokia in December 2014 and made a vocal statement about her fight against postpartum depression. Speaking on a TV show, she said, “It is something to talk about. Women need to know that they are not alone and that it heals.”
Robin Williams (1951-2014)
The legendary Hollywood comedian, who died at the age of 63, was open about his longstanding struggle against drug and alcohol abuse. “It’s just literally fear. And you think, oh, [the alcohol]will relieve fear. And it doesn’t … It’s fear and restlessness, ”he said in 2010.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
In April 2011, the actress spoke about her fight against bipolar disorder. “If my revelation of having bipolar II encouraged a person to seek help, it’s worth it … it’s no shame to seek help,” she said.
Owen Wilson
In 2005, he said to Rolling Stone, “I started to notice that mental health is just as fragile as physical age … you can really get distracted by things like depression.”
Gwyneth Paltrow
In 2011, Paltrow revealed that she had problems after the birth of her son: “I couldn’t access my feelings. I thought postpartum depression meant that you sobbed every day and were unable to care for a child, but there are different shades and depths. ”
Winona Ryder
In 2009, Ryder told Elle UK that she was suffering from an “oversized breakdown” at age 20. “Everyone else just thought I had everything in the world … but inside I was completely lost.”
Matthew Perry
In 2013, Perry shared his fight with depression, alcohol and Misuse of prescription drugs. “I was a sick guy … I think I was pretty good at hiding it, but finally people were aware. “
Demi Lovato
After spending time in a clinic in 2010, Lovato announced that she had been treated for anorexia, bulimia, and bipolar disorder. “There were times when I was so manic that I wrote seven songs in one night and was awake until 5:30 in the morning.”
Ellen DeGeneres
The talk show host said she “got into this deep, deep depression” when her sitcom was canceled. “Everything I’ve ever feared happened to me … When I left the studio after five years of hard work and knew that I had been treated so disrespectfully for no other reason than my gays, I simply went into this depth. deep depression, ”she said in an interview with the Southeast Missourian in 1998.
Russell Brand
In his autobiography “My Booky Wook”, Brand wrote: “I know I have dramatically changing moods and I know that I sometimes feel really depressed, but I think that’s just life.”
Stephen Fry
The comedian was open about his fight against depression. “Depression is not a direct response to a bad situation. Depression is just like the weather … It’s hard to be friends with someone who is depressed, but it’s one of the nicest, classiest, and best things you’ll ever do. “
Diana, princess of Wales (1961-1997)
When Diana spoke to the BBC in 1995, she said, “I was uncomfortable with a postnatal depression that nobody is talking about. They would wake up in the morning and feel misunderstood not wanting to get out of bed and only very, very low in you. ”
Jon Hamm
In 2010, Hamm said that medication had helped him fight depression. “You can change your brain chemistry so much that you think, ‘I want to get up in the morning; I don’t want to sleep until four in the afternoon. ‘ “
Amy Winehouse (1983-2011)
In 2007 Winehouse said to Rolling Stone: “I am probably suffering from depression. Which is not that unusual. You know, a lot of people do that. ”The singer died of accidental alcohol poisoning.
JK Rowling
The author of “Harry Potter” said in 2000: “Depression is the most unpleasant thing I have ever experienced … It is the lack of the idea that you will ever be happy again. The lack of hope.”
Jane Seymour
Seymour described her depression in 2005 as follows: “I always think of life like a huge wave … It’s just great and then it crashes. And for a lot of people, that’s when it crashes and they go through the deep, dark hole of depression. ”
Sarah Silverman
In her memoir, “The Bedwetter”, the comedian wrote: “It happened as quickly as a cloud covering the sun … I got depressed as quickly and casually as someone got the flu.”
Ashley Judd
Judd talked about going to rehab in 2006 when she was “sick and tired of being sick and tired … I looked really good on the outside, but I was very scared and insomnia.”
Brooke Shields
Shields wrote about her experiences in her 2005 book “Down Came the Rain: My Journey through Postpartum Depression”. She advised: “Don’t waste a minute not being happy. When a window closes, run to the next window – or break a door. “
Rosie O’Donnell
In an interview, O’Donnell described her fight against depression as follows: “The dark cloud that arrived when I was a child only disappeared at the age of 37 and started taking medication. The gray has disappeared. I live in bright colors. “
Shahrukh Khan
The Indian actor spoke about his depression in 2010: “I was in a depression mode because of the shoulder injury and suffering, but now I’m out. I feel happy and full of energy. “
Deepika Padukone
The actress has spoken about her bouts of depression. “There were days when I felt okay, but sometimes there was a roller coaster ride of emotions within a day. I finally accepted my condition,” Padukone told an Indian daily.
Deliberate focus
Make useful activities that keep you mentally busy, such as reading, writing, learning new skills, intellectual chatting, listening to lectures, and attending courses.
Meditation and prayer
When you pray, look outside of your current circumstances and look at a bigger picture in life. Reduce anxiety and depression through meditation, which can be done in two ways: either by focusing solely on the environment, looking at a tree or flower while being aware of your surroundings, or by taking a deep breath, the latter being effective Relief of muscle tension or pain.
Healthy eating
Food is basically the fuel your body needs, and if the fuel is bad for your health, it negatively affects all parts of your body, including your brain. Add whole foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals to your diet while limiting the intake of unhealthy products such as sugar, processed foods, and those with unnecessary additives and preservatives.
Intentional rest
Take a day off each week to work better for the rest of the week. Use this day to do the activities that you like best without doing any work.
Be creative
Use the side of your brain that allows you to be creative. Not only does this increase your problem-solving skills, it also relieves stress and increases your mood while increasing your self-confidence. Examples of activities that stimulate your creative side include gardening, baking, cooking, drawing, painting, photography, and coloring.