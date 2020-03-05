7 injured after police helicopter crashes south of Manila

MANILA, March 5 (Xinhua) — Seven people including Philippine National Police chief General Archie Gamboa and four other police officers were injured after a police helicopter crashed on Thursday during take-off in Laguna province, south of Manila.

Police emergency responder Captain Edgar Miguel said Gamboa and the rest of the four passengers and the two pilots were injured. They were all taken to a nearby hospital, he added.

“General Gamboa is conscious. One of the passengers was unconscious and one was injured in the head,” Miguel said.

Miguel said the engine of the chopper caught fire shortly after take-off before crashing into a small road.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.