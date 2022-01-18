7 key takeaways from ITV’s Jeffrey Epstein documentary on Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and the Paedophile

Seven key takeaways from ITV’s Jeffrey Epstein documentary about Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and the Paedophile

‘It was a pyramid scheme with Epstein at the top, Ghislaine at the bottom, and all of these younger girls who were recruiters,’ says a victim’s lawyer.

Prince Andrew’s relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and recently convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has been revealed in a new documentary.

Survivors spoke out on ITV’s Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile about their abuse at the hands of Maxwell, who was found guilty of sex trafficking last month, and the late Epstein.

Former friends of the couple described seeing Prince Andrew at lavish parties in New York, and the documentary aired secondhand claims that he received a massage from a girl at Epstein’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal patronages and military titles last week but kept his Dukeship, has denied any wrongdoing.

Lady Victoria Hervey, a British socialite who was once a friend of Maxwell’s, claimed that she was used as “bait” by Epstein while Maxwell went “fishing” for young girls on his behalf.

“They were a double act,” she said, comparing Epstein and Maxwell to Batman and Robin.

I don’t believe Jeffrey could have accomplished anything without Ghislaine’s help.

“I believe he just sat back and waited for her to go fishing and find as many girls as he needed to entertain his friends.”

I believe I was primarily used as bait.

“You know, looking back, I was really young and naive, and she’s entertaining these big businessmen,” she says.

Of course, I didn’t realize it at the time.”

“Ghislaine got me to the point where I trusted her so much that I walked myself to a predator’s home, you know, where I was going to be abused at some point,” said Teresa Helm, an Epstein survivor.

“All of the women were recruited by a young female, they were not recruited directly by Jeffrey Epstein,” said Lisa Bloom, a former defender of sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein who now represents multiple victims of Epstein.

“With Jeffrey Epstein at the helm, it was really a pyramid scheme.”

