7 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Seven people were killed and 10 injured when a mini-truck collided with a passenger van in Khushab district of Pakistan’s east Punjab province on Wednesday, local reports said.

The accident happened when the van hit into the truck coming from the opposite direction due to low visibility caused by an early morning dense fog in the area, the reports added.

After the accident, rescue teams immediately reached the site. The front part of the van was destroyed in the accident due to which five women and a man sitting there were killed right at the spot while the driver succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Several among the injured people are in critical condition, said the reports.

Road accidents are quite frequent in Pakistan mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving. Enditem