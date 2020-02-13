7 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Rwanda

KIGALI, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — At least seven people were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a Thursday morning road accident in Rugarika sector, Kamonyi district, southern Rwanda, a police spokesperson said.

“Seven people lost their lives on the spot, and eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries, when the driver of the Fuso truck carrying logs lost control and rammed into on the coming coaster bus and a pickup truck along Kamonyi-Kigali highway,” Sylvester Twajamahoro, southern province regional police spokesperson, told Xinhua in a telephone interview.

According to him, the Fuso truck carrying logs heading to the Rwandan capital Kigali from southern province may have lost control after failing to brake and rammed into oncoming vehicles.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, Twajamahoro said.

Rwanda recorded 17 percent reduction of road accidents in 2019 due to a road safety awareness campaign “Gerayo Amahoro” campaign, meaning “reach safe” in English, which was launched last May, according to latest figures from Rwanda Police.

At least 223 people lost their lives to road accidents in 2019 compared to 465 in 2018, according to Rwanda police.