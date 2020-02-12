7 killed in arson attack on polling stations in Cameroon’s English-speaking Southwest

YAOUNDE, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Seven armed separatists were killed on Sunday during their attempted arson attack on polling stations in Cameroon’s English-speaking region of Southwest, the army said.

The incident at the town of Bangem occurred during the legislative and municipal elections held Sunday in the central African country. The elections were the first in seven years after two delays.

Separatists seeking independence of the English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017 had threatened violence to disrupt the elections. Despite this, Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji on Sunday evening told a press conference that the voter turnout was “massive” in the regions.