7 more COVID-19 cases reported in Canada

VANCOUVER, March 10 (Xinhua) — The Canadian province of British Columbia confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 39 in the province.

The seven cases included two people who work at a care center in the city of North Vancouver, where a resident died of COVID-19 on Monday, said provincial health officer Bonnie Henry at a press conference on Tuesday evening.

“The transmission (risk) that we have right now is still very low,” Henry said. “Most of our risk is really around travel and international travel.”

So far, Canada has reported at least 93 cases across the country, including 36 in Ontario, 14 in Alberta and four in Quebec. In addition, Quebec has one presumptive case.

On Tuesday, Air Canada announced the suspension of all flights between Canada and Italy from Wednesday amid a spike in caseload in the European country.

On Monday, Canada’s Public Health Agency urged citizens to avoid all cruise ship travels as the novel coronavirus can spread quickly among passengers in close contact.