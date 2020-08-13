7 more U.S. soldiers, 1 contract worker in S.Korea test positive for COVID-19

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Seven more U.S. soldiers and one civilian contract worker tested positive for COVID-19 amid the lingering worry here about imported cases, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

The USFK said in a statement that seven USFK service members and one Department of Defense civilian contractor were confirmed with the virus after arriving in South Korea between July 29 and Aug. 10.

Three service members arrived at Osan Air Base on a U.S. government-chartered flight from the United Sates on Aug. 10. Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

Four service members and one civilian worker arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on commercial flights from the United States on July 29, 30, Aug. 8, and Aug. 9 each.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at Camp Humphreys and Osan Air Base, both in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 152, according to Yonhap news agency.

It came amid the lingering worry here about imported cases. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 56 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the combined number of infections to 14,770.

Of the new cases, nine were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,600.

“Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19,” the USFK added. Enditem