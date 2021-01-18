7 wedding party goers killed in traffic accident in northern Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — A traffic accident in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara regional state killed seven people who were travelling to a wedding, state affiliated media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported on Sunday.

FBC reported the accident happened on Sunday morning in Hondeash locality, East Gojjam zone of Amhara regional state, when a minibus with 19 wedding party goers overturned, leaving seven dead.

FBC further reported 12 other people including the groom were injured in the traffic accident.

Police are currently investigating the possible causes of the deadly traffic accident.

Although Ethiopia has one of the lowest per capita ownership rates in the world, deadly traffic accidents are fairly common, with the blame put on bad roads, reckless driving, a flawed driving license issuance system and lax enforcement of safety rules. Enditem