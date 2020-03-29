7 workers injured by Houthi shelling in Yemeni port

SANAA, March 29 (Xinhua) — Yemen’s Houthi militias shelled private commercial companies in the port city of Hodeidah on Sunday, injuring at least seven workers, medics and residents said.

The shelling also targeted the nearby civilian neighbourhoods in east of the port city, but there were no reports of casualties among the residents.

Houthi militias control part of Hodeidah, while the government forces have advanced to the south and east of the port city.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of much of the country’s north and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi’s government.

The grinding war has entered its sixth year with no end in sight yet.

The United Nations is trying to end the Yemeni war that has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 3 million, destroyed infrastructure, triggered deadly epidemics and pushed over 20 million to the brink of starvation.