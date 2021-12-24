7 years later, the chubby two-year-old chain smoker who smoked 40 cigarettes a day looks unrecognizable.

7 years later, the chubby two-year-old chain smoker who smoked 40 cigarettes per day is unrecognizable.

A TODDLER who shocked the world by being photographed smoking cigarettes has completely changed since quitting his 40-a-day habit.

Ardi Rizal, a two-year-old boy from Sumatra, Indonesia, was photographed happily puffing on cancer-causing cigarettes.

But, seven years later, the young lad had successfully kicked the unhealthy habit and was photographed in 2017 looking slimmer and happier.

Ardi, who was previously overweight and consumed three cans of fatty condensed milk per day, now eats fresh fish, fruits, and vegetables.

The young man explained that quitting smoking was extremely difficult.

“It was difficult for me to stop,” he said to CNN.

My mouth tastes sour and I feel dizzy when I don’t smoke.

“At this point, I’m content.”

“I’m more energized, and my body feels revitalized.”

Ardi’s parents were able to wean him off cigarettes with help from the government and intensive specialist care.

Ardi would have temper tantrums if his fags were taken away, according to his mother Diana.

She expressed her fear that her son would die as a result of his addiction.

“He’d start slamming his head against the wall.”

He was insane, and he threatened to harm himself if he didn’t get a cigarette,” Diana explained.

Ardi’s father gave him his first cigarette when he was 18 months old, according to his parents.

Ardi’s addiction to junk food grew so quickly after he quit smoking that his parents had to seek the advice of a nutritionist.

Ardi is now addiction-free and excelling in school, thanks to the help of food specialists.