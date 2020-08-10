70 pct of Argentine COVID-19 patients recovered: gov’t

BUENOS AIRES, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — More than 70 percent of the people who contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Argentina have recovered, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

“We report a total of 170,109 people as recovered … that is 70.34 percent of the total confirmed cases,” the undersecretary of health strategies, Alejandro Costa, told a local daily.

In all, 241,811 people have tested positive for the virus in Argentina and 4,556 have died from the disease.

Costa said the number of recovered patients was counted in two ways, including those discharged from hospitals and outpatients with mild symptoms. Enditem