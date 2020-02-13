72 negative pressure ambulances to be transported to Wuhan to help fight epidemic

Negative pressure ambulances drive into a cargo train bound for Wuhan of Hubei Province at Xiangtang railway logistics base in Nanchang County, east China’s Jiangxi Province, Feb. 12, 2020. A total of 72 negative pressure ambulances pulled into the China Railway special cargo train bound for Wuhan of Hubei Province to help fight the novel coronavirus epidemic. The Jiangling vehicles refitting company has rushed to work at full capacity after the novel coronavirus outbreak to ensure the sufficient supply of ambulances. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)