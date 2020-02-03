72 pct of Chileans want new Constitution: poll

SANTIAGO, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Some 72 percent of Chileans are in favor of drafting a new Constitution to address institutional inequality, according to a poll released on Monday.

The latest survey by pollster Plaza Publica Cadem showed the number of those in favor rose 6 percentage points compared to last week’s poll.

Meanwhile, 22 percent of respondents were against drafting a new Magna Carta, or 3 percent fewer than in the previous poll.

An April 26 plebiscite will put the question of whether or not to rewrite the Constitution to Chileans, and ask them how they want the process to unfold.

Some 50 percent of those queried want a constituent assembly of 100 percent elected citizens to draft the document, while 42 percent want a body that is 50 percent comprised of members of Congress and 50 percent elected citizens.

The plebiscite is part of a series of measures taken by the government of President Sebastian Pinera following months of sometimes violent anti-government protests against inequality and lack of adequate public services.

According to the poll, 59 percent of Chileans support the demonstrations for change and 39 percent disapprove.