7,288 Palestinian refugees in Lebanon contract COVID-19, 231 died: UNRWA

BEIRUT, March 3 (Xinhua) — The number of COVID-19 infections among Palestinian refugees in Lebanon stands at 7,288 from Feb. 20, 2020 to March 2, 2021, a spokesperson of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) told Xinhua here on Wednesday.

Hoda Samra noted that there currently exists 1,303 COVID-19 cases among Palestinian refugees and 231 have died from the virus.

Samra noted that Palestinian refugees with COVID-19-like symptoms can contact a healthcare officer appointed by the UNRWA in each area of the country, who will provide assistance with hospitalization.

The agency covers the cost of hospitalization and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 tests for the infected Palestinian refugees, as well as those who are in close contact, she added.

Samra assured that her agency has been trying to raise awareness among Palestinian refugees of the importance of taking precautionary measures against the virus.

Audiovisual materials are also provided to raise the refugees’ awareness of vaccination, which is “the only way to fight against the virus,” she said, adding that the number of Palestinian refugees encouraged to be vaccinated is still low.

According to the UNRWA, the number of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon stands at around 180,000, and 27,700 Palestinian refugees have moved from neighboring Syria after the civil war. Enditem