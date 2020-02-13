74-member medical team from Guangxi departs for Shiyan to help combat novel coronavirus

Medical team members board the flight bound for Shiyan of Hubei Province at Wuxu Airport in Nanning City, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 12, 2020. A medical team comprised of 74 medical staff departed for Shiyan of central China’s Hubei Province on Wednesday to help combat novel coronavirus there. It’s the thrid medical team sent from Guangxi. The number of medical members from Guangxi to Hubei has exceeded 300. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)