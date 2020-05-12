74% of the elderly positively confine confinement

The elderly have been the group most affected by the coronavirus crisis. For this reason, a telephone study has been carried out to determine which strategies have been followed by the elderly during confinement. The results of this analysis, carried out by Afundación, as part of its “+60, we will accompany you” program, show that 74% of those interviewed positively approach the health crisis and 5% see the future with hope.

The study also finds that those who have taken advantage of their artistic skills have better managed the health crisis. Writing short stories, poetry or chronicles of the situation, as well as caring for the garden, give them great satisfaction.

On the other hand, several interviewees learned to use electronic devices to be in contact with their families. And, even, several consulted elders have turned to solidarity initiatives promoted by NGOs or the making of masks, highlights Afundación.

For the remaining 26%, however, it has not been a journey of roses: loneliness, anguish, discouragement or worry have been the main problems presented by these older people. All this, increased by anxiety and fear.

In addition, 4% of people have been identified who are either caregivers of a dependent family member or with health problems, or are themselves receiving care. .