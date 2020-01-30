75 years to the day after they were freed from living hell, 200 Auschwitz survivors return

Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp prayed and wept as they marked the 75th anniversary of its liberation, returning to the place where they lost entire families and warning about the growth of anti-Semitism around the world.

More than 200 camp survivors were joined by political leaders from across Europe as they lit candles as part of an emotional procession around the former death camp site in Poland this evening.

It was led by Polish President Andrzej Duda, who told those assembled: ‘We have with us the last living survivors, the last among those who saw the Holocaust with their own eyes.

‘The magnitude of the crime perpetrated in this place is terrifying, but we must not look away from it and we must never forget it.’

Many lost parents and grandparents in Auschwitz and other Nazi death camps during the Second World War, but were joined by children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren to mark the liberation.

The Duchess of Cornwall and London Mayor Sadiq Khan were among the UK delegation and were visibly moved as they placed their remembrance candles to remember the 1.1million victims murdered inside the camp.

Earlier today guests gathered under an enormous, heated tent straddling the train tracks that transported people to Birkenau, the part of the vast complex where most of the murdered Jews were killed in gas chambers and then cremated. Auschwitz was liberated by the Soviet army on January 27 1945.

Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, brought the crowd to tears with the story of a survivor who was separated from his family. The man watched watched his young daughter, in a red coat, walk to her death, turning into a small red dot in the distance before disappearing forever.

‘Do not ever let this happen again to any people,’ Mr Lauder said, warning about rising anti-Semitism.

After the war, when ‘the world finally saw pictures of gas chambers, nobody in their right mind wanted to be associated with the Nazis’, he recalled. ‘But now I see something I never thought I would see in my lifetime: the open and brazen spread of anti-Jewish hatred.’

People stood in silence as a Jewish survivor recited Hebrew prayers for the dead, bowing their heads or wiping away tears. Clergymen of other faiths also prayed.

Then, with the famous gate and barbed wire illuminated in the dark, cold evening, guests marched in a procession to place candles at a memorial to the victims set amid the remains of the gas chambers.

Most of the 1.1 million people murdered by Nazi forces at the camp were Jews, but other Poles, Russians and Roma were imprisoned and killed there.

Auschwitz was liberated by the Soviet army on January 27, 1945.

World leaders gathered in Jerusalem last week to mark the anniversary in what many saw as a competing observance.

Among them were Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s Prince Charles.

Politics intruded on that event, with Duda boycotting it in protest after Putin claimed that Poland played a role in triggering World War II.

Duda had wanted a chance to speak before or after Putin to defend his nation’s record in face of those false accusations, but was not giving a speaking slot in Jerusalem.

Among those attending Monday’s observances at Auschwitz, which is located in southern Poland, a region under German occupation during the war, were German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier,Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

Rivlin recalled the strong connection that Israel shares with Poland, which welcomed Jews for centuries. It became home to Europe’s largest population of Jews – and later the center of Germany’s destruction of that community.

‘The glorious history of the Jews in Poland, the prosperity of which the Jewish community has enjoyed throughout history, along with the difficult events that have taken place on this earth, connect the Jewish people and the State of Israel, inextricably, with Poland and the Polish people,’ Rivlin said while standing alongside Duda.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was guided through the camp by museum director Piotr Cywinski and viewed a plaque that includes the name of his city after it recently pledged a contribution of 300,000 pounds ($391,000) for the site’s preservation.

Organizers of the event in Poland, the Auschwitz-Birkenau state memorial museum and the World Jewish Congress, sought to keep the spotlight on survivors.

‘This is about survivors. It’s not about politics,’ Head of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder said Sunday, gathering at the death camp with several survivors.

Lauder warned that leaders must do more to fight anti-Semitism, including by passing new laws to fight it.

On the eve of the commemorations, survivors, many leaning on their children and grandchildren for support, walked through the place where they had been brought in on cattle cars and suffered hunger, illness and near death.

They said they were there to remember, to share their histories with others, and to make a gesture of defiance toward those who had sought their destruction.

‘We want the next generation to know what we went through and that it should never happen again,’ Auschwitz survivor David Marks, 93, said earlier at the former death camp, his voice breaking with emotion.

‘A dictator doesn’t come up from one day to the other,’ Marks said, saying it happens in ‘micro steps.’

‘If we don’t watch it, one day you wake up and it’s too late,’ he added.

Thirty-five members of his immediate and extended family of Romanian Jews were killed in Auschwitz, the largest of Nazi Germany’s camps that has come to symbolise the six million European Jews who died in the Holocaust.

For some, the camp is now the only burial ground for their parents and grandparents, and they will be saying kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead.

‘I have no graves to go to and I know my parents were murdered here and burned. So this is how I pay homage to them,’ said Yvonne Engelman, a 92-year-old who came from Australia, joined by three more generations now scattered around the globe.

She recalled being brought in from a ghetto in Czechoslovakia by cattle car, being stripped of her clothes, shaved and put in a gas chamber.

By some miracle, the gas chamber that day did not work, and she went on to survive slave labor and a death march.

A 96-year-old survivor, Jeanette Spiegel, was 20 when she was brought to Auschwitz, where she spent nine months.

Today she lives in New York City and is fearful of rising anti-Semitic violence in the United States.

‘I think they pick on the Jews because we are such a small minority and it is easy to pick on us,’ she said, fighting back tears.

‘Young people should understand that nothing is for sure, that some terrible things can happen and they have to be very careful. And that, God forbid, what happened to the Jewish people then should never be repeated.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Holocaust survivors in London as they marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Kate and William honoured survivors by attending a commemorative service run by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust at Central Hall in Westminster today.

William read an extract from a letter written by a friend of his great-grandmother Princess Alice – famed for saving a Jewish family from the Holocaust – about her good deeds.

The royal couple also lit candles in memory of those killed during Hitler’s reign of terror in Europe, as well as genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur, before meeting survivors.

Kate shared a light-hearted exchange with Holocaust survivor Yvonne Bernstein, who was included in her personal portraits of victims of the atrocity, and beamed while shaking hands with another former camp victim Sir Ben Helfgott, who went on to represent Israel in the 1956 Olympics for weightlifting.

Boris Johnson also addressed service and said he felt ‘a deep sense of shame’ that anti-Semitism continues today and vowed to do everything in his power to stamp out the racism.

The deeply moving ceremony reflected on one of the darkest periods in human history, when 11million victims – including six million Jews – were gassed, shot and starved in Nazi death camps.

The notorious train-track entrance to Auschwitz, through which over a million were taken to their deaths, was stormed by the Red Army on January 27, 1945.

‘My generation, the past generation and the future generation are, and will eternally be, grateful to his great-grandmother Princess Alice for the great act of bravery, risking her own life to take in a family in need.’

Last week Prince Charles, her grandson, visited her tomb on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.

The actors Martin Shaw and Sir Simon Russell Beale also read the accounts of survivors, before the audience heard from Mala Tribich, who survived Ravensbruck and Bergen-Belsen – where she contracted typhus – and Ian Forsyth, a wireless operator with the 15th/19th King’s Royal Hussars in the Royal Armoured Corps, who was among the first troops to liberate Bergen-Belsen in April 1945.

The former soldier said: ‘There were bodies lying everywhere. When you see people, they looked like skeletons with skin on them. What do you do? I don’t think anyone that didn’t see this would understand what it was like.’

Mala Tribich then appeared on stage to tell of how she was taken to Sweden after liberation, before finally being reunited in the UK with her brother Ben – now Sir Ben Helfgott.

She said: ‘I feel like it is my duty to speak for all those whose voices were silenced and tell of those dark days in Europe. By speaking out it is my greatest hope that something positive will be handed down to future generations.’

The Cambridges also revealed they have told their children about the Holocaust.

‘We were talking to the children about it earlier today,’ Kate told Mala, 89, who had asked about her family.

‘But we have to be, you know, for a six year old… the interpretation,’ she added, suggesting that she had explained the genocide in an appropriate way for a child of Prince George’s age.

William and Kate met 12 survivors of genocide, including those persecuted by the Nazis and others from Cambodia, Bosnia, Rwanda and Darfur after joining them to light the first of 75 candles on stage to represent 75 years since Auschwitz was liberated.

‘It was so emotional, so many moving stories,’ the Duchess told a group, including Mala, who had spoken on stage of her experience of surviving Bergen-Belsen.

‘You were fantastic,’ she added, putting a hand on Mala’s arm, before asking about how she tells her story to schoolchildren.

‘Do your experiences resonate with them?’ she asked. ‘Do they feel they can do something for their generation?’

‘So many families are totally torn apart by the trauma and how that plays out over the generations,’ said the Duchess.