77-Year-Old Bystander Dies After Being Stabbed During Mask Dispute At Michigan Store

An elderly man from Lansing, Mich., died almost a month after he was stabbed several times during a dispute that broke out at a local store over face masks.

Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said on July 14, a fight broke out between 43-year-old Sean Ruis and an employee of Quality Dairy store over the former not wearing a mask. During the altercation, Ruis stabbed 77-year-old John Duncan III, an “innocent bystander.”

“The assailant had been asked by a staff member to wear a mask in the store and he refused. He then attacked the other gentleman. At no point did the injured gentleman address the assailant in any way. Contrary to some reporting, the injured man did not confront the assailant, follow him outside or even speak to him,” the store said in a statement, Lansing State Journal reported.

Following the attack, another female employee called 911 and reported that an elderly man was stabbed several times in the neck. She informed the dispatchers that the assailant had fled the scene.

Half an hour after the incident, a deputy stopped Ruis. The accused got out of his vehicle. As he walked toward the deputy holding two knives, the officer fired multiple rounds at Ruis. He succumbed to injuries during surgery.

Meanwhile, Duncan, who was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, succumbed to injuries at the hospital Saturday, Aug. 8.

The incident took place just a day after stricter mask rules went into effect in the state.

Meanwhile, following the incident, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed the stabbing and said the mask-wearing practice has become unnecessarily political.

“I cannot ever pretend that I understand someone who would become murderous over wearing a piece of cloth your face, but what I can say is that violence is never the solution. We can disagree on a lot of things but we all have to recognize this is one simple task [we can do]for the greater good, for our individual good, that will make a huge difference,” Whitmer said.