79 patients test positive for swine flu in India’s Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI, March 4 (Xinhua) — At least 79 people have tested positive for swine flu in Meerut district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, health officials said on Wednesday.

“A total of 79 positive cases of swine flu have been detected here,” said Dr. Rajkumar, chief medical officer in Meerut. “In the eight deaths that are attributed to swine flu, we have constituted a team that will audit the deaths to ascertain the actual cause.”

According to Rajkumar, of the 79 cases, 20 are policemen from Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and all of them have been quarantined and are taking medicine.

Last month at least six judges at India’s Supreme Court did not attend the court after being found infected with swine flu.

Prior to that, a software company temporarily closed down its offices as a precautionary measure after two of its employees tested positive for H1N1 virus at its Bengaluru office.

Following the detection the software company offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitization and fumigation.

Swine flu is a respiratory disease caused by a strain of the influenza type A virus, H1N1.