A total of 8.3 million people in northeast Nigeria require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.

NIGERIA, ABUJA

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Wednesday that 8.3 million people in northeast Nigeria, including women and children, require humanitarian assistance after 12 years of terrorist attacks.

Martin Griffiths, the UN’s Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said the need for immediate humanitarian assistance prompted him to lead a team of aid workers from the UN and its partners to Borno State, the epicenter of the violence, on Wednesday.

“In this case, our partnership for support is something we do out of duty and responsibility,” he said in Maiduguri, Borno’s capital.

The majority of the violent attacks in the area have been blamed on Boko Haram, which is attempting to carve out a territory in northern Nigeria.

Since the violence began in 2009, approximately 3 million civilians have been displaced.