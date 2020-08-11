8 Afghan insurgents killed in self-initiated bomb blast

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Eight Taliban militants including their commander Mullah Saif Rahman were killed as their explosive device went off prematurely in the northern Kunduz province on Tuesday, the spokesman for provincial government Esmatullah Muradi said.

“A group of insurgents under Mullah Safi Rahman were planting a mine on a road in Ali Abad district early today morning to target security forces convoys but the device exploded accidentally, killing eight including their commander on the spot,” Muradi told Xinhua.

Two more militants were critically injured in the blast, the official added.

In a similar accident, two Taliban fighters were killed and two others wounded as their mine exploded prematurely in Khawja Ghar district of Kunduz neighboring Takhar province on Monday.

The Taliban outfit which is largely relying on roadside bombings and suicide attacks have yet to make comment. Enditem