8 hospitals in Beijing launch online diagnose, treatment

Eight hospitals in Beijing have launched online diagnosis, treatment and drug delivery services to provide convenience to patients with chronic diseases and reduce the risks of cross infections from repeatedly visiting hospitals.

The hospitals, including Xuanwu Hospital, Beijing Anzhen Hospital and Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, have begun internet diagnosis and treatment and home delivery of prescription medicine.

Patients can make an appointment after registering through the hospital app or mini-programs on WeChat, China’s leading messaging service. The consultation sessions are held in video chatrooms, before doctors issue prescriptions, which are then transmitted to the hospital’s prescription platform for review. After the review is completed, the prescription is forwarded to the hospital’s pharmacist to issue a formal electronic prescription.

The National Health Commission issued a circular in May calling on hospitals to advance the development of online diagnosis and treatment as well as internet-based hospitals in efforts to ease the pressure of outpatients and help fight COVID-19.