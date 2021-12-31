8 key names you might have missed on the New Year Honours list 2022, from Martin Lewis to Moira Stuart

From Martin Lewis to Moira Stuart, there are eight key names on the New Year Honours list 2022 that you might have missed.

Here are eight key names from the New Year Honours list 2022 that you might have missed, ranging from TV broadcaster Moira Stuart to Martin Lewis of Money Saving Expert.

After documenting her husband Derek Draper’s coronavirus battle in the filmFinding Derek, TV presenter Kate Garraway has been awarded an MBE.

The 54-year-old ITV presenter has been honored for her contributions to journalism, broadcasting, and charity.

Moira Stuart, a 72-year-old broadcaster, was awarded a CBE for her contributions to the media.

She started her career as a radio production assistant in the 1970s and became the first female African-Caribbean newsreader on British television.

Martin Lewis, the founder of Money Saving Expert, has been awarded a CBE in recognition of his financial advice to consumers during the pandemic.

He is listed on the honours list for his contributions to broadcasting and consumer rights, but he claims he nearly missed out because his nomination was sent to an old address.

Henry Lewis, who is 102 years old, is the oldest person on this year’s list.

He is the honorary vice president of the Magic Circle, a magician’s society, and he has been awarded an MBE for his contributions to fundraising and charitable causes.

Roger Burnley, the former boss of Asda, and Steve Murrells, the chief executive of the Co-op Group, have been awarded CBEs for their efforts to keep supermarket shelves stocked during the pandemic.

The duo was honored for their contributions to the food supply chain, which included preventing staff shortages, pandemic restrictions, and global disruption.

For their contributions to the professional sector, KPMG’s chair and Deloitte’s former chair have been honored.

Nick Owen, who left Deloitte in May, was given a CBE, and Bina Mehta, the chair of KPMG UK, was given an MBE when she took over the role earlier this year.

