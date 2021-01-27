8 killed, 4 injured after goods truck hit car in India’s Rajasthan

NEW DELHI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — At least eight people from a family were killed and four others injured Wednesday after a speedy trailer truck hit a car in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, police said.

The accident took place near a bridge on Banas river in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, about 110 km south of Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan.

The victims, belonging to Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, were returning from the popular pilgrim destination of Khatu Shyam.

The injured have been removed to the nearest government hospital and later referred to Jaipur.

According to police, the car was badly mangled in the accident and the rescuers faced difficulty in extricating the victims from the vehicle.

Reports said the trailer driver fled from the spot, and the police launched a manhunt to nab him.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the deaths. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May they remain strong in this difficult time and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured.” Enditem