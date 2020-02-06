8 killed as 2nd avalanche hits rescuers in eastern Turkey

ANKARA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — At least eight people were killed on Wednesday after a second avalanche struck rescue teams in Turkey’s eastern province of Van, Bahcesaray district Mayor Meki Arvas told reporters.

Among the killed were three security guards, three expert sergeants, one non-commissioned officer and one citizen, the Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on the same day.

The teams were in a search and rescue mission to find two other trapped people in a previous avalanche that occurred late on Tuesday.

Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said 25 members of the rescue team were saved under the snow and sent to hospital.

The Interior Ministry said the search and rescue teams are now trying to find 10 to 15 people trapped under the snow.

At least five people were killed in the first avalanche that struck a minibus and a snow-clearing vehicle and seven others were rescued during the search.

The avalanche struck the vehicles in Bahcesaray district along the Van-Bahcesaray highway while the construction vehicle was ploughing snow near Karabet Mountain Pass at an altitude of 3,000 m.