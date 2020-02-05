8 killed in bus crash in eastern Algeria

ALGIERS, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — As many as eight people were killed and 22 others were seriously injured during a traffic accident on Tuesday in Algerian eastern province of Souk Ahras, Firefighting Department said in a statement.

The accident occurred when a bus crashed down a cliff in El Machrouha. It comes two weeks only after another deadly accident in the southeastern province of El Oued, which claimed the lives of 12 people.

An earlier report issued by the National Agency for Road Safety attributed the causes of traffic accidents in Algeria during the last decade to the human factor, in particular the lack of respect for traffic law, which stand behind more than 90 percent of accidents, followed by other factors, including the bad state of roads and cars.

Algeria’s Interior Ministry said recently that road accidents incurred an annual loss of 1 billion U.S. dollars to the public treasury.