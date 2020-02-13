8 killed in taffic accident in Russia

MOSCOW, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — A minibus collided with a truck in the wee hours of Thursday in the northwest of Russia’s Pskov Region, killing eight people and injuring another two, local media reported.

All the deceased are Ukrainian citizens, and the injured include a Ukrainian and a Belarusian, according to the Emergencies Ministry.

The crash of the minibus with a Ukrainian license plate and the truck happened at the 475th kilometer of the Federal Highway R23, the ministry said.

A team of rescuers has arrived at the site, but it remains unknown what caused the accident, said the ministry.