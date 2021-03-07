8 militants killed in army overnight operation in Afghanistan

KABUL, March 5 (Xinhua) — Eight Taliban militants were killed and four others wounded when Afghan army commandos launched an operation on outskirts of Kunduz city, capital of the Asian country’s Kunduz province on Thursday night, the Defense Ministry confirmed on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that the security forces also destroyed three militants’ control and command centers, including a command center of Taliban key commander Qari Dawood during the raid in Buz Qandahari area.

Three explosive materials depots, one vehicle, four motorcycles, four watch towers, 146 landmines, home-made Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and 23 Taliban flags were destroyed together with big amounts of weapons and ammunition, according to the statement.

The province has been the scene of heavy clashes in recent years.

The militant group has not made comments on the report so far. Enditem