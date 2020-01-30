8 sentenced to life in prison in Egypt over joining IS

CAIRO, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — An Egyptian court on Monday sentenced eight persons to life in prison for joining the Sinai-Islamic State (IS) branch, official news agency MENA reported.

Life sentence in Egypt means 25 years in prison.

Other 29 defendants were handed varied jail terms ranged from one to 15 years in prison while seven persons were acquitted over the same charges.

The defendants, from seven provinces in Egypt, were accused of joining the IS and forming seven terrorist cells to assault the police and army men and premises from 2015-2018.

They were also charged over planning for killing the Christians, causing disorder and jeopardizing the society safety, MENA added.

Egypt has been experiencing anti-security attacks since the Islamist leader Mohamed Morsi was ousted in 2013 and his Muslim Brotherhood group was banned in 2014.

Most of the attacks, that killed hundreds of security men, have been claimed by an IS branch in Sinai Peninsula.