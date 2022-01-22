8 years later, the world’s strongest girl, who could bench press 320 pounds when she was 15 and competed in the Arnold Classic, is UNRECOGNISABLE.

8 years later, the world’s strongest girl, who bench pressed 320 pounds when she was 15 and competed in the Arnold Classic, is UNRECOGNISABLE.

Maryana Naumova rose to prominence as a teenager after becoming the first person under the age of 18 to compete in powerlifting competitions, including Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous strength competition.

At the tender age of ten, the blond-haired champion dubbed “the princess of the barbell” began pumping iron.

Maryana had bench-pressed 240 pounds at the age of 13 despite weighing only 130 pounds.

She bench-pressed 330 pounds at the Arnold Classic tournament in 2015 when she was 15 years old.

Schwarzenegger gave her a hug and added another world record to her already impressive collection of under-18 titles.

She also holds the prestigious title of Russian Master of Sport, International Class.

She’s changed her hair color from blonde to brown eight years after breaking onto the bodybuilding scene.

She is now an Instagram influencer with over 32,000 followers who she updates on her travels.

Even when Moscow and Washington clashed, the weightlifter never let geopolitical tensions affect her career.

“When I went to America, I thought people would dislike me or avoid me,” she told NBC News in 2015.

“But it wasn’t like that; people kept coming over and saying, ‘You’re from Russia? That’s great!'”

She competed in the SSP Nutrition Pro Raw Bench competition during the 2016 Arnolds Sports Festival.

She won third place with a 240-pound lift, but she was disqualified later due to a positive doping test, and he was banned from lifting for two years.