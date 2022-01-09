8 YPGPKK terrorists in northern Syria are ‘neutralized’ by Turkiye.

In northern Syria, Turkiye ‘neutralizes’ 8 YPGPKK terrorists.

Terrorists try to attack the Operation Peace Spring zone, and commando units retaliate heavily.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The National Defense Ministry announced on Friday that Turkish Armed Forces commando units “neutralized” eight YPGPKK terrorists in northern Syria.

Terrorists attempted to attack Turkiye’s anti-terror forces in the Operation Peace Spring zone, according to the ministry, but Turkish forces retaliated and neutralized eight YPGPKK terrorists, according to the statement.

The term “neutralize” is used by Turkish authorities to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were apprehended.

Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019) are three successful anti-terror operations that Ankara has launched across its border in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and allow residents to settle peacefully.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU, has killed over 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.