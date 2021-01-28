83 injured in clashes in Lebanon’s Tripoli

BEIRUT, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The Lebanese Red Cross announced on Wednesday evening that 74 protesters and nine security forces members were injured in clashes in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli, MTV local TV Channel reported.

The channel reported that one of the security forces members was seriously injured while 63 protesters were treated on site and 11 others were transferred to nearby hospitals.

This is the third consecutive day of protests in Tripoli against the total lockdown imposed by the authorities to curb the COVID-19.

Security forces issued a statement saying that protesters insist on breaking into the headquarters of the Tripoli government by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at the forces.

“We will use all the means allowed by law to disperse demonstrators,” it said.

The outbreak of the pandemic has exacerbated the economic and financial crisis in Lebanon as the total anti-virus lockdown measures increased poverty in the country. Enditem