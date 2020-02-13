83 Pharaonic tombs unearthed in Egypt

CAIRO, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — An Egyptian archeological mission has uncovered 83 tombs in the Delta province of Daqahilia, Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities said on Wednesday.

“The tombs that were found in Om al-Khilgan area in Daqahilia dated back to 4,000 B.C. that was known as Lower Egypt civilization,” said Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

He added that the oval-shaped tombs contained funeral furniture and pottery coffins.

He considered the discovery as “historically significant because it indicated that this area was highly populated and the site also contains rare pottery coffins.”

More tombs are expected to be unearthed in the same area, according to Waziri.

The funeral pieces included different shaped small pottery pots and some sea shells, said Ayman Ashmawy, head of Ancient Egyptian Antiquities Sector at the Ministry of Antiquities.

Some make-up tools, especially eyeliner pots, and jewelries were also found inside the tombs, he added.

Egypt has witnessed several big archeological discoveries in 2019 in different parts of the country, including Pharaonic tombs, statues, coffins and mummies.