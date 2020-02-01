87 Ethiopians arrested for suspected involvement in inter-religious violence

ADDIS ABABA, Jan.28 (Xinhua) — Security forces in Ethiopia’s Harari regional state located in the eastern part of the country have arrested 87 individuals for suspected involvement in inter-religious clashes, an Ethiopian official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to media outlets, Nassir Yuya, Chief of Harari region peace and security bureau, said the 87 individuals are suspected of involvement in inter-religious violence in the regional capital Harar earlier this month that left one person dead.

Yua said the violence in Harar city left seven other people seriously injured and caused extensive property damage in the city.

He further said 63 out of the 87 suspects have already been brought before court for preliminary legal hearings.

An eyewitness who spoke to Xinhua, said the inter-religious violence occurred on Jan.20 when a group of Christian youths undertaking a religious procession clashed with Muslim youths with both sides using sticks and knives as weapons.

The Christian youths were celebrating the Ethiopian Epiphany a three-day colorful festival that celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan.

Harar city has a mixed population of Christians and Muslims who have until recently lived relatively harmoniously with each other.

But, in recent years rising religious assertiveness by sections of followers of both Islam and Christianity religions, has led to occasional deadly clashes.