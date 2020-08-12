89-year-old She ethnic group woman promotes village’s tourism

Zhong Lianjiao (3rd L), together with other villagers, accompanies tourists from Germany to view ancient houses at Banyueli Village in Xiapu County, southeast China’s Fujian Province, Aug. 5, 2020. It’s common to see Zhong Lianjiao, an 89-year-old She ethnic group woman always in traditional She costumes, introduce the cultures of She ethnic group to tourists visiting the ancient Banyueli village. Living in the village for decades of years, Zhong has been making efforts to promote the village’s tourism by introducing local cultures to tourists. Banyueli is a village where cultural relics and folk customs of She ethnic group are well preserved. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)