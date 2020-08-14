9/11 Tribute In Light Show Canceled Because Of Coronavirus, Twitter Reacts

A staple ceremony in New York to commemorate the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.

According to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum website, the decision was made not to shine the twin beams of light, which are lit each year to honor the memories of those whose lives were lost when the Twin Towers fell in 2001.

“This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual ‘Tribute in Light,’” a statement read.

It was noted that the tribute is expected to return in 2021, which will mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

According to ABC News, the beams that are shown each year reach up to four miles in the sky and are made of eight-eight 7,000-watt xenon light bulbs which are made into two 48-foot squares. These allow the beams to mimic the Twin Towers, which fell at 9:59 and 10:28 a.m. respectively after being hit by planes hijacked by Al-Qaeda terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001.

The same day also saw two additional planes that were hijacked crash into the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and a field in Stoneycreek Township, Pennsylvania.

However, news of the cancellation has not been well-received on social media, with many criticizing the decision as being disrespectful to the victims.

Others cried foul by stating that the decision was politically motivated so as not to honor first responders who died that same day while trying to help those who were in the buildings.

“So they’re cancelling the 9/11 tribute lights in NYC because “the health risks during the pandemic are far too great” [Expletive] This is because they don’t want to paint the police officers & first responders who lost their lives saving others on 9/11 in a positive light,” one user wrote.

More took to social media to blast Mayor Bill Deblasio, who has openly voiced support for continued Black Lives Matter protests.

There was also criticism over the ceremony being canceled, while protests and even the MTV Awards are still scheduled to take place in the city.

However, some also noted that the reasoning was to protect the crew who puts the tribute together, stating that their health and safety had to also be a concern since the pandemic was still ongoing.

No further statements have been made in regard to the tribute.